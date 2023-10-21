Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $200.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.22 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

