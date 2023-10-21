Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.34 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

