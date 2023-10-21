Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Chesapeake Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

