Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

