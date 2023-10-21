Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Fiducient Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.15. 862,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,649. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.43 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

