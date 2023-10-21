Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Fiducient Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.0% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.99. 7,549,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,829. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.13 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.31. The firm has a market cap of $309.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

