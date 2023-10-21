Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,757,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,549. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

