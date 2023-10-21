Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Decreased by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

