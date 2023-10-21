Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Community Bank N.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,265,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.47. 4,447,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,524. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.29 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average of $214.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

