Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 64,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,447,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,524. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $182.29 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average of $214.88.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

