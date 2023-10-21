Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.29 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average of $214.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

