Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 23.9% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $208.47. 4,447,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,524. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.44 and a 200 day moving average of $214.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

