Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Vector Group Stock Down 1.3 %

VGR stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Vector Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 270,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 962,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

