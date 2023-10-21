Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. 27,271,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,913,446. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

