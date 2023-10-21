Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Reduced by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.57. 27,271,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,913,446. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

