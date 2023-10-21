Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Viasat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viasat

Viasat Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. Viasat has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,014 shares of company stock valued at $265,261. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.