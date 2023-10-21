Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. Viasat has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,014 shares of company stock worth $265,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

