Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $233.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

(Get Free Report

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.