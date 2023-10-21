Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.43.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day moving average of $234.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

