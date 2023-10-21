Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,486.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,714.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $5,746,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 452,746 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,721,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

