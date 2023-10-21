VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
VOC Energy Trust Price Performance
Shares of VOC opened at $9.70 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 138.79%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
