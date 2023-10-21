VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of VOC opened at $9.70 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 138.79%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

