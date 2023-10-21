vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -1.09. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.