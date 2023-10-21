Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 13,555,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,407,606. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

