Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.93. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

