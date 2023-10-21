Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $158.76. 5,019,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,113. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average is $155.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

