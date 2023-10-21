Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.0284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.02%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

