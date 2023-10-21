WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

