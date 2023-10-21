Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $166.48 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

