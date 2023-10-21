Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

