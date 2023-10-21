Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WFRD stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.97. 1,059,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $98.97.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.