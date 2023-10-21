Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Trading 4.5% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $41.09. 119,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,256,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

