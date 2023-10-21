WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $86.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $102.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

