Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.17 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

