Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.17 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
