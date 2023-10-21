Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Mariner LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

