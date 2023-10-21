Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.