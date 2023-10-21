Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.