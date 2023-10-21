Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 1st

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $10.40 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
