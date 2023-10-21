Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 1st

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $10.40 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 288,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 31,172 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.