Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MNP opened at $10.58 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

