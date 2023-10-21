Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MNP opened at $10.58 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
