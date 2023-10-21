Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 80,588 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

