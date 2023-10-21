Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.