Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.25 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

