Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Trading 0.2% Higher

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.99%.

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

