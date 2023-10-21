White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.37% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7 %

WTM opened at $1,467.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,536.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,474.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,276.05 and a 12 month high of $1,617.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 65.14%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.