Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.