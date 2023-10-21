WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38. 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

