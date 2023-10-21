WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $50.46. Approximately 3,418,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,007,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.