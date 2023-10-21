WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 10,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 145,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

