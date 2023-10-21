WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. 40,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 19,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSI. UBS Group AG raised its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

