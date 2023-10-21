WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Shares Down 1.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.60. 30,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 20,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRS. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32,773.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

