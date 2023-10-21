WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Shares Down 1.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.60. 30,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 20,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.