Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $124.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $43,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

