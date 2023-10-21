XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.27. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1,602.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 267,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth $443,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 45.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 70,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth $296,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

