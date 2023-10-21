Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires 158 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,453,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,445,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,036,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.48 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

